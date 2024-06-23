ADVERTISEMENT

Shots fired near Dwarka’s Vegas Mall, no one injured

Published - June 23, 2024 01:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons fired shots in the air near Dwarka’s Vegas Mall after getting into an argument, an officer said. The incident happened on Thursday, two days after a man was shot dead at a fast food outlet in Rajouri Garden.

“The two got into an argument, after which they got down from their cars and fired in the air,” the officer said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under IPC Section 336 (endangering life of others or personal safety) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

