Shot fired in Krishna Nagar over property row; BJP blames AAP MLA, he denies involvement

May 15, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Sunday said a case has been registered after a gunshot was fired in Shahdara’s Krishna Nagar allegedly over a property dispute and a search is on to nab the accused.

An officer said the quarrel took place on Saturday near Friends Centre market between the victim, Sonu, and some people known to him. “Sonu had an old dispute over a property with those people, and one of them fired from a pistol. No one was injured,” he added.

Sources said some of the accused are related to AAP MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal, while another officer said some of them are Mr. Lal’s brother’s grandsons.

The BJP alleged that the accused related to Mr. Lal had the “MLA’s support” and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expel him from the party.

Mr. Lal told The Hindu that though the accused were his distant relatives, he had no involvement in the case and said the BJP was trying to malign his name. He said he will consider legal action against the BJP leaders who “dragged” him into the matter, adding that the accused should be punished as per law.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “This is not the first incident of AAP leaders’ involvement in violent incidents. Recently, AAP MLA Abdul Rehman was convicted by a court for beating up a school principal, while MLAs Akhilesh Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha are out on bail after being convicted in a riot case.”

“The people of Delhi want to know from Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who question the law-and-order situation in Delhi every other day, why are they silent on domineering grandsons of their MLA and other MLAs” he added.

Mr. Lal said, “I have nothing to do with the family [of the accused]. Our families are like Kauravs and Pandavs from Mahabharat, you can’t blame Pandavas for the deeds of Kauravas.”