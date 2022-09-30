Shot fired in Holy Family Hospital emergency; one injured

Two two groups of students clashed, one member hurt in firing, say police

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 30, 2022 01:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was injured when a shot was fired in the emergency ward of Holy Family Hospital in Jamia Nagar around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

A senior police officer said that two groups of students had a scuffle earlier in the day. “After getting injured, they again fought in the hospital,” the officer added.

A member of one of the groups was injured in the firing and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said a hospital source.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“No other patient or hospital staffer was injured. The situation was immediately brought under control,” the hospital said in a statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Esha Pandey said the police are verifying the facts and a case under the relevant sections has been lodged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime
Delhi
hospital and clinic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app