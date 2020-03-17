Shortage of masks and sanitisers continues, say pharmacists

Despite being declared as essential commodities, shortage of masks and sanitisers continues in the market, said city pharmacists on Monday.

While demand has “increased again” over the last two days, limited supply is resulting in a shortage, they added. Uttam Nagar-based pharmacist Vinod Kapoor said: “There is no stock in the market. Whatever little supply is happening is limited and only six to 10 masks or sanitisers are being provided. Even though the demand is lesser than what it was earlier, the limited stock is also finishing fast.”

“As compared to last week, the demand of masks and sanitisers have reduced, but over the last few days there was a slight spurt. There has been no new supply,” said a representative of Vinayak Medicos.

A 45-year-old man, who was the first to recover from COVID-19 in the city said that people should not panic as “it is similar to a normal cough and cold with a couple of days extra to recover.”

“People are also panicking about isolation wards. They should not worry as the government has provided adequate facilities, at least at Safdarjung Hospital. People should not get scared and hide. Rather, with the onset of the slightest of symptoms, they should step out and get tested,” he said.

Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Monday directed officials to take action against shopkeepers who overcharge customers for face masks, surgical masks, hand sanitisers and other commodities used for control and prevention of COVID-19. “The Minister has directed senior officers to depute all field functionaries to check instances of overcharging and to take necessary punitive action,” an official statement said.

Since sanitiser has been declared as essential commodity under the Essential Commodities Act, action can be taken against dealers involved in hoarding and black-marketing of sanitisers, according to the Delhi government.

Mr. Hussain also reviewed the compliance of Packaged Commodity Rules in a meeting with senior officers of Legal Metrology Department.