Shops slowly reopen in parts of riot-hit north-east Delhi

New Delhi

02 March 2020 00:53 IST

Number of police personnel patrolling the area was less on Sunday

In some parts of north-east Delhi, such as Brijpuri, several shops were reopened on Sunday a week since violence broke out in the area. More vehicles were also seen plying on the roads here on Sunday.

“We were coming out on the street for the last few days, trying to get the lay of the land. I thought of reopening my shop after the situation seemed normal,” said Shehzad, a vendor in Brijpuri. “But there is a shortage of supply of goods,” he said, adding: “Wholesalers are increasing prices and are leaving no option. So we are making do with what we are getting.”

Some shopkeepers were also reportedly hiking prices of ration.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of security personnel, who were patrolling the almost empty streets of the area until a few days back, were less here on Sunday, a fact which concerned some residents. “The police were right here in the lanes of Brijpuri till this morning,” said Vishal Verma who owns a general store located on a street which had other stores burnt down during the violence and broken pieces of brick littered on the ground. “The area requires police deployment at least till Holi, he said. His friend Sahil, who had come to meet him after a week, said that communities in the area were not interacting with each other, adding that maintaining peace depended on the people.

Omvati, who resides behind Rajdhani School in the area that had been burnt down, said she witnessed petrol bombs being thrown and stones being pelted while she was hiding at her house. “I stepped out for the first time today after the violence,” she said. Ms. Omvati said she was still not ready to step out much further from her own street. Her neighbour Sarita Moga said that all the ration that she had kept at home were spoilt by the bombs that had been hurled at her house. “Things are not going to be normal until justice is done,” she said.

Bridges from Brijpuri to Shiv Vhiar, one of the places that witnessed the worst incidents violence, remained blocked by makeshift barriers manned by RAF personnel. While security personnel assisted residents of the area when they visited the site, most shops remained closed and people were being asked not to visit the area.

Standing near the bridge, Mohahmed Ansar (name changed) said he was worried about his house in Shiv Vihar. He has taken shelter in a camp. Mr. Ansar claimed that there had been reports of households being looted, especially in the middle of the night.