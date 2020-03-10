Shops selling Holi gears wear deserted look

New Delhi

10 March 2020 01:32 IST

Businesses in Kotla, Khanna Market and Ansal Plaza affected by COVID-19 scare

A day before Holi, on Monday afternoon, shops had different colours and pichkaris on the display but one could hardly spot a customer. The COVID-19 scare has driven many to ditch celebrations and stay away from colours and gatherings.

Yogesh Kumar, who owns a makeshift shop in Kotla, said: “This has so far been the worst Holi, in terms of business, in the past 20 years. No one wants to play Holi following the outbreak of COVID-19,” Mr. Kumar said. Traders from Kotla to Khanna Market in Jor Bagh and Ansal Plaza, a mall in south Delhi, were of the same view when asked about the sales this season.

While the shops selling colours, pichkaris and other Holi paraphernalia wore a deserted look, owners of many other businesses, including restaurants and garment shops, said the sales have been affected partially due to COVID-19 scare.

Mr. Yadav, who lives in Kotla, pointed at other traders who sell colours and said that there were hardly any customer at their shops as well. “Expecting that the sales will go down this Holi, I had bought a stock of only ₹20,000 this time, which is half of what I had last year. By this time last year, we had sold half of our stock. I have hardly sold 10-15% of my stock this time,” he said.

“People come and ask ‘Have these products come from China?’. Look at the street. Do you feel like it’s Holi? Hope things will improve by the evening,” 50-year-old Kawaljeet Singh, who has been selling colours among other things for the past five years in Khanna Market, said.

“I had got the stock about 25 days ago and at that time, the fear of COVID-19 had not gripped people like it has now. Only one or two customers are showing up in an hour and now I will have to pack a lot of the products and store for next year. My money will be stuck,” Mr. Singh said.

Amar Sharma (36), who runs three cloth stores in Khanna Market, pointed towards his empty shop and said: “Last year, a day before the Holi, there were so many customers that we did not have a minute to spare and we would eat lunch around 5-6 p.m. Today, no one wants to come to the market,” he said.

At Ansal Plaza, Perwej Ahmad (38), who has been working at the underground parking at gate number 3 for since a year, said that their business has been also affected. “Earlier, 125-150 cars entered through the gate every day, but now it has gone down to merely 50-80. Our business has also been affected after the outbreak [of COVID-19],” he said.

Sudhan Shankar (34), assistant manager of Kofuku, a Japanese-theme restaurant said their sales have gone down by 20-30%. “Most of our customers are from Japan or Korea and many of them are not turning up.”

Manoj Kumar, 47, owner of Harryz white shirts, said that he gets his stock from China and that the sales had gone down. “A major chunk of our customers are advocates. We had exhibitions in Saket and Dwarka courts last Holi and we sell goods worth ₹5-6 lakh such exhibitions. We did not hold any exhibition this year after the outbreak of COVID-19.”