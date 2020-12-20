Shops near protest site see dip in footfall

Businesses along the highway lose customers due to free food and drinks served at the Singhu border

Despite the presence of thousands of protesting farmers at the Singhu border, business has been hit at shops along the highway.

Several owners of these shops said fewer customers visit them due to the availability of langar services and other facilities at the protest site.

The shops, mostly selling soft drinks and other items, have seen a stark contrast in footfall since the agitation began — over 20 days ago —, said its owners.

Prem Prakash, who has been running the shop along the highway for over a decade, said: “Business is down to nothing. As compared to the time when the highway was open, there is almost a 50% dip, if not more. It is mostly happening because whatever people require are available to them now especially due to the langar services.”

Procurement a hassle

Procuring stocks for the shop has also proved to be a hassle in recent days, said Mr. Prakash.

“Earlier we used to get items delivered to our shops. Now, we have to carry them ourselves and get the items from Kundli, which also proves to be a long walk. Sometimes the commute ends up being an hour-long affair,” he said.

Shailendra, an employee at another similar store, said: “The necessity to stock items is also declining by the day as it has become very difficult to sell the existing items itself. Earlier we used to witness sales of more than a few thousand rupees each day but now it has reduced to ₹2,000/day. When everything is being distributed there [protest site] for free, how will we get any customers?”

With the farmers

Several other shop owners said even though they stand by the farmers, it was becoming difficult for them to sustain their families and pay rent due to the decline in their incomes.

Sumeet Yadav, another shop owner, said: “We are sitting here all day doing nothing. What do we do? Usually, I pay my rent by the 10th of each month but this time I haven’t been able to pay till now.”

‘What do we do?’

“We are with everyone and we understand the cause but it is also true that our business has been affected and it’s not the same as when the highway was open. What do we do?” added Mr. Yadav.