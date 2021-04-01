Shops must display if meat is halal, jhatka: North body

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for all restaurants and shops falling within its jurisdiction to display whether the meat being sold or served is ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’.

A proposal to make it “mandatory” to display the method by which the animal was slaughtered was cleared in a meeting of the House on Tuesday.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, that the proposal was recently moved by the Standing Committee of the civic body that was later cleared. “Restaurants and shops in north Delhi will now have to mandatorily display whether the meat being sold or served is ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’ as certain religions permit eating one form of meat, while others do not.” he said. He added that people will now be able to eat meat freely at restaurants without hurting their religion and will be able to make an informed choice on what kind of meat they are consuming.

Earlier this year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had passed a similar proposal, making it mandatory for restaurants and shops to display whether the meat being sold is ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’.