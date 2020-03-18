Coronavirus | Shopping malls, weekly markets in Gurugram told to shut down

All shopping malls, except the pharmacy and grocery stores and supermarkets running from inside their premises, and the weekly markets in Gurugram have been directed to suspend their operations forthwith till March 31, in fresh directions issued by the district administration amid COVID-19 scare on Wednesday.

Besides, gatherings at all social, political, religious gatherings and marriages in the district have been restricted to 50 people.

In exercise of the powers vested in him by virtue of the “The Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 regulations, 2020”, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, in a one-page order, directed that the operations of all gymnasiums, swimming pools, spas, night clubs, lounges and bars, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes would remain suspended till the month-end, besides the shutting down of all shopping malls, weekly markets with immediate effect.

The number of people at all kinds of gatherings in the district have been restricted to 50 against 200 for the rest of the State.

The order said that public dealing at all government offices should be “minimised” without impacting the time-bound and essential services. The private cab operators have been directed to decontaminate and sanitise their cabs frequently and regularly and ensure availability of hand sanitisers inside the vehicles.

The owners of saloons, beauty parlours and grooming centres are directed to decontaminate and sanitise their premises frequently and regularly and ensure availability of hand sanitisers at the entry.

The directions were issued in the wake of the meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Arora, the nodal officer for co-ordination with different agencies in the State for COVID-19, earlier during the day.