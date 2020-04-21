Shopkeepers should get compensation too, says BJP

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday demanded that ration shopkeepers in the Capital also be included under the ₹1-crore compensation scheme of the Delhi government in case they die after contracting COVID-19.

In a letter to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, he also demanded that the outstanding commission of these shopkeepers, from January to April 2020, be paid and they be provided PPE kits for their safety while citing a case from Roop Nagar where a ration shopkeeper has been declared COVID-19 positive.

He also raised concerns over the quality and quantity of food being served by the Delhi government to the poor. Mr. Bidhuri further demanded the extension of the expiry time limit of ration coupon to one month, stating that the current 48-hour time limit of coupons being sent to the poor for taking ration was too less. In his letter, he said that many poor needy people are being denied ration due to this time limit.