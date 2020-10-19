Shopkeepers join anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi

19 October 2020 00:41 IST

Kejriwal welcomes move and thanked traders for participation

Responding to the appeal by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, shopkeepers joined the ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign here on Sunday.

Mr. Kejriwal welcomed the move and thanked the shopkeepers for taking part and protecting themselves and their customers from dengue.

The seventh week of the programme sought to encourage shopkeepers in national capital to inspect their shops and surroundings for stagnant water every Sunday for 10 minutes and drain it to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes around them.

Advertising

Advertising

“This time, shopkeepers of Delhi also took part in the fight against dengue, checked the shops and changed the stagnant water. By doing so, they are protecting themselves and their customers from dengue. Delhi is again defeating Dengue [sic.],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.