Shop owners dust off shelves but future remains unclear

New Delhi

19 May 2020 23:45 IST

Some left without employees, others say odd-even plan for markets not feasible

With markets finally getting the nod to reopen after nearly two months of lockdown, shopkeepers spent most of Tuesday cleaning, sanitising and trying to rid their shops of the stench from dead rodents, even as customers largely stayed away.

While markets like Nehru Place buzzed with activity as workers returned, Connaught Place, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar and Janpath markets saw low footfall with businessmen worrying that they might not see crowds any time soon.

Sanjiv Bhasin, a shop owner at Janpath Market, said: “With no business in the last two months, I have suffered losses to the extent that the business has been setback by almost five years. Even though we have reopened, there is hardly any hope of recovering any time soon as customers will also take time to feel comfortable to step out and shop.”

The State government has specified that shops will have to follow odd-even rule. Most shop owners said they were willing to follow the scheme in the hopes of reviving some business.

Paying rent

Dinesh Gupta, an owner of a shop selling cloth materials in Nehru Place, said: “We will open every alternate day as per the rules. Our shop number is an odd number so we reopened on Tuesday. However, we spent the day cleaning the shop and we have not opened for customers yet. How long can we keep the shops shut? We need to pay salaries to our staff as well.”

However, some shop owners said the odd-even rule was not feasible.

Gaurav Gupta, owner of a laptop repair shop, said: “We pay a rent of ₹3 lakh per month and will be required to pay the same even if we open for 15 days a month. This is not feasible for us as we have other expenses like electricity and salaries. So, we have decided to just clean the shop and then shut it again till everything normalises and we are permitted to operate daily.”

For Nikhil Kumar, a shop owner at Sarojini Nagar Market, the lockdown also meant that he was unable to clear the winter-wear stock. “The lockdown was announced towards the end of the season change and we still had a lot of the winter wear, which we were hoping to sell off. Now we have simply packed them and kept it aside. We are worried about the procurement of new stock as the wholesalers might inflate the prices as well,” said Mr. Kumar.

Shopkeepers also spent the day marking the ground to ensure social distancing and putting up posters stating that customers must be wearing a mask. Some shop owners also distributed face shields among the staff that deal with customers.

Some sellers faced a staff crunch. Rajiv Kumar, who owns a food stall at the South Extension Market, said half his employees had gone back home.

“Earlier, I had 5-6 people, but half of them have gone back to Bihar and U.P. Even though I am cleaning the place and getting ready, I am yet to figure out how to go forward,” Mr. Kumar added.