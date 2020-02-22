Shop owner shot dead by robbers

A 47-year-old grocery store owner was shot dead and his helper injured while trying to avert a robbery bid in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Thursday night. Police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the victim has been identified as Ravi Kumar Singhal, a resident of Dera Village.

Police said that they received a PCR call at 10.17 p.m. regarding a firing. “Police rushed to the spot and found that Singhal had sustained a bullet injury. His helper Bhagwan Dass also got injured in the incident,” said Mr.Thakur, adding that an empty cartridge was recovered from the spot.

Both of them were taken to Safdarjung Hospital where Singhal was declared brought dead. Police have recorded statements of Dass.

Based on the statement, a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and other Sections of IPC was registered at Fatehpur Beri Police station