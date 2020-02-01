Shooting a direct result of call given by BJP Minister: CPI(M)

The Jamia Nagar incident in which a student was shot at by a man in full view of a contingent of Delhi Police was a “direct result of the call given by BJP Minister Anurag Thakur”, CPI(M) said in a statement on Friday.

The party has reiterated its demand to file an FIR against Mr. Thakur and West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh.

“His [culprit] terrorist action is a direct result of the call given by a BJP leader and Minister in the Modi government, Anurag Thakur, to shoot at the protesters, calling them traitors along with other communal hate speeches and incitement to violence being given by top BJP leaders, led by Home Minister Amit Shah,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement.

The party said that Delhi Police has been ignoring all signs of an impending attack. “It is shocking that although an outfit called the ‘Hindu Sena’ had given an open call to attack Shaheen Bagh and other protest sites in the Capital on February 2 and put up posters, no action has been taken against them,” the CPI(M) said.

The party said that the BJP is sharpening communal polarisation and using hate rhetoric targeting protests against CAA, NRC and NPR due to fear of defeat in the forthcoming Delhi polls.