Shooters arrested in Burger King outlet murder

The Delhi police’s Special Cell has arrested three men who were involved in the murder of Aman, an alleged gang member, who was shot dead in a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden last week. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against all the accused.

The main accused, Bijender, alias Golu, is a close aide and childhood acquaintance of Himanshu Bhau, the Portugal-based gangster, who has claimed responsibility for the murder, the police said. During interrogation, Bijender disclosed that Aman’s murder was committed in a pre-planned manner and on the directions of a gang based abroad, a senior police officer said. He is accused in several cases of murder and attempted murder, they added.

The other two men who have been arrested have been identified as Ashish, alias Lalu, and Vikas, alias Vickey. All three accused are residents of Haryana.

Another person involved in the murder, a woman who was tasked with luring Aman to the restaurant, is still at large. A few days after the crime, she was spotted at Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra railway station, according to CCTV footages obtained by the Delhi police.

The murder took place on June 18 around 9.30 p.m. The three men rode to the location on a bike, and while one kept guard outside the restaurant, the other two went inside and fired at least 20-25 rounds on Aman from a close range, which led to his death.

In an Instagram post in which Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility for the crime, the gangster called Aman’s murder a revenge because he was involved in the murder of gangster Shakti Dada. In the same post, he claimed that gang leader Neeraj Bawana also took responsibility for the murder.

