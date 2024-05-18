ADVERTISEMENT

Shooter who opened fire in west Delhi showroom killed in police encounter

Published - May 18, 2024 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The shooter, Ajay, and an associate, had opened fire at a Tilak Nagar showroom on May 6. | Photo Credit: PTI

A man allegedly involved in a firing at a car showroom in west Delhi was killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Friday.

The shooter, Ajay, was allegedly part of the Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau’s gang, officials added.

“We received information that Ajay alias Goli, a sharpshooter of Himanshu Bhau’s gang, was to come to Khera Khurd village in outer Delhi. Subsequently, a team was formed and a trap was laid,” a senior police officer said.

He said the shooter was intercepted by the team in his car at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. “He was signalled to stop, but the accused opened fire indiscriminately on the police team. He received injuries in the retaliatory firing and was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead,” he added.

On May 6, the accused along with an associate opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in Tilak Nagar, injuring seven people. After leaving behind a handwritten note bearing the names of three gangsters — Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Faridkot and Naveen Bali — he made a call to the owner of the showroom, demanding ₹5 crore from him as “protection money”.

The accused was a native of Haryana’s Rohtak, and was involved in several cases related to murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act. He was also involved in a businessman’s murder in Murthal on March 10.

