Shoot-out: HC takes suo motu cognisance

New Delhi

01 October 2021 01:19 IST

Bench seeks suggestions from stakeholders on stepping up security at all court complexes in Delhi

Taking suo motu cognisance of the Rohini court shoot-out that left three gangsters dead, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said there was a need for proper and effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in courts here.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also sought suggestions from the Delhi police, city government, the Centre, the Delhi High Court Bar Association and other stakeholders on the issue of maintaining security at courts.

“We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident which took place at Rohini court. This court wants valuable suggestions from respondents for security at all court complexes in Delhi,” the court said.

Foolproof system

The High Court said there was a need for a foolproof entry system in courts, installation of metal detectors, under vehicle surveillance system and proper training of police personnel. It will hear the case again on October 5.

On September 24, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana had expressed concern over the shoot-out inside the crowded Rohini courtroom and had spoken to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice in this regard and advised him to talk to the police as well as the Bar to ensure that the functioning of the court was not affected.

On Tuesday, another Bench of the High Court had asked the city police to submit a status report on the steps taken to ensure adequate security in district courts in the Capital in the wake of the shoot-out.

Security of lawyers

Justice Rekha Palli said the issue of security of lawyers required urgent attention. “We don’t want to lose lives. Lawyers could also become victims of incidents like this one. We don’t want that,” Justice Palli said.

On September 24, Delhi’s most wanted gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside the Rohini court complex by two gangsters, suspected to be members of Tillu Tajpur gang, dressed as lawyers.

The two assailants were shot dead by the police.