Shoe factory blaze: forensic team collects samples; six workers still missing

NEW DELHI

26 June 2021 00:23 IST

Four days after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in west Delhi’s Udyog Vihar, a forensic team on Friday collected charred human remains from the two-storey building.

Meanwhile, six of the workers present at the godown during the incident are still missing.

The officers added that they are conducting raids to nab the godown’s owner, Pankaj Garg, who has been on the run since the day of the incident.

The police said the search operation will continue till all areas of the building have been scanned.

The fire broke out in the building, where shoes were assembled and packed for sale, on Monday and 35 fire tenders and around 140 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, “One set of human remains has been collected from the second-floor of the building by Forensic Science Laboratory experts. No identification has been possible. The remains have been sent to a mortuary for preliminary autopsy, pending further investigation.”

Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, Deepa Verma, said: “Two forensic teams have been deployed at this site for finding and collecting biological evidence.” “From a forensic point of view, individual identification is a very challenging task in the case of a fire, especially when the body is highly decomposed or dismembered to deliberately conceal the identity of the individual. In such cases, various techniques of forensic biology are employed to identify individuals through bones or body parts. “In the current scenario, our forensic experts are involved in searching the body/skeletal remains at this scene of the fire,” she said.

Crime scene examination in-charge (FSL), Sanjeev Gupta, said: “The burned material at the scene, including biological tissue, often ends up looking similar. Bones become discoloured, brittle, and highly fragmented. As a consequence, these remains are often disturbed, altered, or even destroyed during scene processing with the existing protocols.”

DFS Director Atul Garg said, “Although it is dangerous to enter the building because of the heat. Some of its portions have already collapsed. Our priority is to search for the remains.”

The SDMof Punjabi Bagh held a meeting on Thursday to discuss a further course of action to search for the missing workers, officials said. The SDM sought suggestions from the departments concerned, especially the NDRF, the DFS, the municipal corporation and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and police, regarding the extraction of the bodies, they said.

During the meeting, the civic authorities said the building may collapse at any time as cracks have appeared in its beams. They suggested that a step-wise demolition be carried out, the officials said.