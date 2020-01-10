Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Former five-term MLA from Matia Mahal constituency, Shoaib Iqbal, joined AAP on Thursday in the presence of the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I want to welcome Shoaibji and his team to the party with all my heart. I strongly believe that his support will strengthen the work that we have done for the poor in Delhi. His addition to the party will help take forward the development that AAP always believes in and is devoted to.”

Mr. Iqbal said: “AAP has worked towards the welfare and development of the downtrodden as well as the Dalit communities in Delhi. I have full faith in the strength of the party that it will come back with a record-breaking win of 70/70 Assembly constituency seats. I have worked with Arvind Kejriwalji during his 49-days government in Delhi, his attitude towards work is commendable.”

Mr. Iqbal said won from Matia Mahal for five terms — 1993,1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 — and has served as the Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha from 2003 to 2008, the party said.