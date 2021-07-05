SHO sent to district lines after Punjab Police bust drug unit

The station house officer of Neb Sarai has been sent to district lines after a team of the Punjab police busted a heroin-manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals, an officer said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the SHO along with beat staff has been sent to the police line.

A team of the Punjab police on Sunday busted the unit in Delhi’s Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals.

Punjab Police DGP on Sunday tweeted, “Punjab Police unearth & bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested [sic].”