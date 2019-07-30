Delhi

SHO refuses to register case, transferred

Station house officer (SHO) of Mukherjee Nagar police station, Ramesh Singh, was allegedly removed from his post on Monday. This comes after he refused to act against restaurants serving liquor without a licence.

Mr. Singh has been transferred to PCR unit of Delhi Police.

In a letter, Deputy Commissioner of Excise wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on July 12 mentioning that Mr. Singh had refused to register the case.

The letter mentioned that it has been requested to Delhi Police Commissioner to look into the matter personally and take appropriate action for registration of FIR in the matter. Further, disciplinary action may also be initiated against the SHO, including action under Section 50 of the Delhi Excise Act.

On July 9, the Excise Department had raided a restaurant in Mukherjee Nagar and found that liquor was being sold by the restaurant without a valid liquor licence.

Jul 30, 2019

