Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri corridor to be open to public from Oct 31

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line will be flagged off for passenger operations by Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on October 31. Passenger operations on the line will begin at 2 p.m. on the same day.

Once the passenger operations begin on the 17.8-km stretch, the corridor between Lajpat Nagar and Trilokpuri on the Pink Line will be left for opening by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The stretch between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri has been delayed due to a land dispute near Trilokpuri. In the remaining section, Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station has been touted as a major transit hub as commuters will get connected to the Nizamuddin railway station.

With the opening of the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri corridor, the Delhi Metro network will expand to approximately 314 km.

“The main highlight of this section will be the presence of three interchange stations — Anand Vihar [for Blue Line], Karkardooma [for Blue Line] and Welcome [for Red Line]” a DMRC official said.

The corridor, which has 15 stations, will connect commuters to Johri Enclave, Gokulpuri, Karkardooma Court, IP Extension, East Azad Nagar and Vinod Nagar East.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety on October 20 had approved the corridor for passenger operations, following an inspection.

The corridor is a part of the 59-km Shiv Vihar-Majlis Park stretch of the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro.

Since March this year, the DMRC has been opening stretches of the Pink Line, which is a part of its Phase III network, in phases for passenger operations.