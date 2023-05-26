Shiv Nadar shooting incident: FIR registered against five, including varsity administration

May 26, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Days after a 21-year-old student of Shiv Nadar University was shot dead inside the institute’s Greater Noida campus, an FIR was lodged on Thursday against the administration and an official of the university, officials said.

Two more individuals have been named in the FIR, which has been lodged at the Dadri police station in Greater Noida on the complaint of the deceased woman’s father.

Sneha Chaurasia, a third-year B.A. (Sociology) student, was allegedly shot dead by her classmate on May 18 after which he returned to his hostel room and shot himself, according to the police. The man was identified as 21-year-old Anuj Singh, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

ACP (Greater Noida 2) Sarthak Sengar confirmed that an FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 354-D (stalking) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against Anuj, his friends Karan and Anshu, university staffer Ashutosh Pandey and the university administration.

The police had earlier lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act against Anuj for illegally possessing a weapon. The police said they have been trying to locate the source of the pistol.

Sneha’s family has alleged that Anuj, in a video that he sent to some of his friends before shooting himself, took the names of Mr. Pandey, Mr. Karan and Mr. Anshu.

“This is the first step towards the injustice my daughter has been bearing for months, the university administration didn’t provide her any support or assistance. I request that the strictest action be taken against these individuals,” her father Raj Kumar Chaurasia said.

Sneha’s father told The Hindu that she had written to senior members of the university administration on March 14, detailing the alleged abuse by Anuj. However, Sneha wrote that she doesn’t want to file an official complaint but reiterated that she doesn’t want the man to reach out to her.

A university spokesperson said, on this issue of the complaint, the university received an email from Sneha on March 14, where she mentioned she was in a relationship with Anuj for two years, and now had decided to part ways. However, Anuj wasn’t ready to accept the split. “She did not want this to be taken forward as a formal complaint,” the spokesperson said.

University took steps

“The university took this up very seriously and acted upon this immediately; all necessary steps including, multiple interventions and professional counselling for both students were responsibly resorted to. The university also placed restraining orders on both of them within two days on March 16,” the spokesperson added.

In a separate email, sent on March 26, the spokesperson said, Sneha Chaurasia informed that Anuj had accessed her laptop without her knowledge and had gathered information [he knew her password] that she didn’t want anybody to know, the spokesperson said, adding that both students, voluntarily and knowingly breached the restraining order, “something, the university again confronted the students with and asked them to exercise restraint,” they added.

“The university had strongly urged her to place a formal complaint on multiple occasions so that the university could initiate stricter action, however, she didn’t pursue it as she did not want her family to find out that,” they added.

The spokesperson said all possible actions under the constraints of lack of formal complaint were taken to address the situation. “There have been no lapses in handling of the complaint, safety, security and well-being of students and staff is the top-most priority,” they added.