NEW DELHI

09 August 2021 02:35 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched an initiative in which meals will be provided twice a day to residents of shelter homes. In collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, the Mukhyamantri Poshahaar Yojana, will provide meals to over 6,000 people who rely on these shelters as homes.

