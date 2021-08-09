Delhi

Shelter home residents will get meals twice a day: CM

CM Arvind Kejriwal distributes food during the launch of the programme in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: -

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched an initiative in which meals will be provided twice a day to residents of shelter homes. In collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, the Mukhyamantri Poshahaar Yojana, will provide meals to over 6,000 people who rely on these shelters as homes.


