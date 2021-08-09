Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched an initiative in which meals will be provided twice a day to residents of shelter homes. In collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, the Mukhyamantri Poshahaar Yojana, will provide meals to over 6,000 people who rely on these shelters as homes.
Shelter home residents will get meals twice a day: CM
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
August 09, 2021 02:35 IST
