Sheila to meet CM over power, water problems

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to discuss power and water woes being faced by people in the city.

The Delhi Congress said that a delegation would meet the Chief Minister at his Flagstaff Road residence.

Government sources said that the CM’s Office has prepared a presentation for the Delhi Congress team to show comparative data on power policy during Ms. Dikshit’s tenure and the present regime.

“We have prepared a presentation on how power tariff situation would have been worse if the policies in place during the Dikshit tenure continued today. The CM has given her an appointment to hear her opinion and discuss the issue with her,” a government source said.

On June 8, Ms. Dikshit had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government coaxed tenants to instal separate power meters, following which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission increased fixed charges benefiting discoms.