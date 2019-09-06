Delhi

Shehla Rashid booked for sedition, promoting enmity

Shehla Rashid

Shehla Rashid  

more-in

Delhi Police has filed sedition case against activist Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading misinformation about situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Delhi Police said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on Wednesday against Ms. Rashid based on a complaint by a lawyer at Tilak Marg police station.

“FIR has been registered under IPC Section 124-A (sedition), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 (wantedly giving provocation with intent to cause riot),” said a police officer.

The case has been transferred to Special Cell for investigation. Most of tweets referred in the complaint were made around August 18.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2019 2:32:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/shehla-rashid-booked-for-sedition-promoting-enmity/article29350469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY