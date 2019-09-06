Shehla Rashid booked for sedition, promoting enmity

Delhi Police has filed sedition case against activist Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading misinformation about situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Delhi Police said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on Wednesday against Ms. Rashid based on a complaint by a lawyer at Tilak Marg police station.

“FIR has been registered under IPC Section 124-A (sedition), 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153 (wantedly giving provocation with intent to cause riot),” said a police officer.

The case has been transferred to Special Cell for investigation. Most of tweets referred in the complaint were made around August 18.