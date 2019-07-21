Tremendous willpower, love for Delhi and a thorough statesman who ensured that there can be “grace in politics”, is how three-term Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s party colleagues and political opponents, who arrived at her Nizamuddin East residence, remembered her on Saturday.

Reminiscing about the days of working with the former CM, Kiran Walia, a close aide of Dikshit said, “She had tremendous willpower and loved Delhi immensely. She was a mother figure to us and taught us the tricks of politics. While most people think that politics is a dirty game, she never used it like that. She taught us how to conduct ourselves gracefully in politics.”

Attachment to city

“She was attached to the city like no other person was. She would want things rectified as soon as she saw something wrong. Twice she had sent me to R.K. Puram flyover at midnight to ensure that people sleeping under it were taken to night shelters,” she added.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived at Dikshit’s residence along with his Deputy Manish Sisodia said, “Even though we were political rivals, I always found her to be very affectionate every time we met. Her death is a huge loss for the city and the people of Delhi will always remember her for her contribution.”

Stating that the relationship with Dikshit extended beyond party lines and even involved discussions about “good parathas,” BJP MP Vijay Goel said, “She won everyone’s heart through the work she did and through her smile. At one point she struggled within her party but emerged victorious even then. The last time I spoke to her was when the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party alliance talks were on and I tried to dissuade her against it.”

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said, “Even though we have had numerous confrontations, she regarded it as competition and treated everyone well above party lines. No matter how aggressive I have been against her at times, it never felt so whenever we met.”

Manoj Tiwari, North East Delhi MP, who contested against Dikshit in the Lok Sabha election said that she was a “great leader who taught everyone the essence to fight elections.”

“When I met her after the election, she had told me that we are not personal enemies but political rivals. This is something I will remember forever. The news of her demise is something that the people of Delhi will have to come to terms with,” Mr. Tiwari said.

The longest serving CM that Delhi has had will always be remembered for the Capital’s development and her strive to “work till the last breath,” said Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Jagdish Tytler. “I met her two days ago and even then she had said that she will work till her last breath and that is exactly what happened. Her demise has left a huge vacuum in Indian politics,” said Mr. Patel.

Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who also reached Dikshit’s residence said, “She loved Delhi and Delhi loved her back.”