She paid price for being a woman: husband of Anjali, killed by family for bringing ‘social disrepute’

Sandeep, 28, whose wife, Anjali, was allegedly murdered by her parents and brother three days ago in Gurugram’s Sector 102, says his wife “paid the price for being a woman”.

Anjali, 22, was allegedly strangled and swiftly cremated for marrying against her parents’ wishes. The parents, Kuldeep, 44, and Rinki, 42, and her brother Kunal, 20, were arrested on Friday.

Anjali, a Science graduate from Rohtak’s Vaishya College and a resident of Jhajjar, had married Mr. Sandeep, a pub worker, in December last year. The two had since been living in a rented flat in Sector 102.

“Her brother, too, had married against his parents’ wishes, but they accepted him. However, they could not accept their daughter marrying a man of her choice,” Mr. Sandeep said.

He used to run a music shop in Jhajjar’s Surheti village in 2016 when he met Anjali, a teenager studying at a nearby school. The two fell in love and married against the wishes of both families after seven years of courtship.

“Six months before we got married, Kunal married a girl of his choice, infuriating his parents. But Anjali supported them. Kunal’s parents were quite upset, but she intervened and pacified everyone. I always suspected that her parents might harm Anjali but never expected Kunal to betray her,” said Mr. Sandeep, who now works as a bouncer at a club near Gurugram’s Subhash Chowk.

Social restrictions

Given that marrying within a village is socially prohibited in most parts of Haryana and the fact that he and Anjali belonged to different castes, Mr. Sandeep never told his family about the wedding.

He claimed that he had learnt a little too late that they both belonged to the same village.

“When I learnt that our families were from the same village, I hesitated in taking the relationship forward. But Anjali was deeply attached to me,” Mr. Sandeep said.

Mr. Sandeep said he did not let Anjali go to her parents’ place alone because he did not trust them.

“But I had never expected them to go to this extent. So, I left Anjali with her brother to visit my sister and aunt on August 17. I did alert her, but she had a very trusting nature. She was a hardworking, progressive, and emotional person,” he said.

Mr. Sandeep had a minor accident on his way to his sister’s house and called Anjali around 11 a.m. to inform her. However, an hour later, she stopped answering his calls.

According to Dhankot police post-in-charge Sub-Inspector Pradeep, during the investigation, the three accused said Anjali’s marriage had brought them social disrepute, which they could not bear. The accused said they faced taunts from their neighbours and relatives.

‘Strangled her’

“On August 17, while Sandeep was away, Kunal alerted his parents. Kuldeep, the father, who works in a hotel in Damdama, reached Anjali’s home in a friend’s car, while Mr. Kunal brought the mother, Rinki, on a two-wheeler. They murdered Anjali and took her body to Jhajjar to destroy the evidence,” a senior officer said.

