She is in immense pain, unable to eat or drink: father of assaulted schoolgirl

December 18, 2022 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a teacher assaulted a Class V student in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school and then threw her off its first floor, the girl’s father said that she is struggling to eat or drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laxman, who works as a cook, said that he is afraid to send his daughter back to the Nigam Prathmik Balika Vidyalaya in Model Basti area, located in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Geeta Deshwal, the primary schoolteacher who has now been arrested, had locked her classroom from the inside and threatened the students on Friday. She then attacked Vandana, the 10-year-old victim, with a pair of scissors and later pushed her off the first floor, resulting in the girl sustaining injuries on her cheekbone, head and feet.

The child is still admitted in Safdarjung Hospital.

Laxman lamented, “It has been a day now. My daughter is in immense pain, she cannot eat food, she cannot drink water, she cannot even move her face, or even speak. Her face is swollen and difficult to look at.” He demanded strict punishment for the arrested teacher.

Mamta, the girl’s mother, said she has very little hope left. “I don’t know what happens to the teacher, I just want to see my daughter alive. We are losing out the little hope we had. Where will go if nothing works out?”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused was produced in court on Saturday, following a day in judicial custody.

The court further remanded Deshwal in judicial custody till December 20, with a direction to jail authorities to get the accused evaluated by a psychiatrist in jail as well as at the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT