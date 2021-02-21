Shazia Ilmi accuses former BSP MP of misbehaviour

NEW DELHI

Police register case in the matter

Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi has accused former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Akbar Ahmad of misbehaving with her at a dinner party on February 5. The police have registered a case into the matter.

In her complaint, Ms. Ilmi stated that she was invited to a dinner party by businessman Chetan Seth where ambassadors of different countries, family members and Mr. Ahmad were present. She alleged that she was discussing farm laws and trade prospects between India and South America when Mr. Ahmad allegedly passed snide remarks about the Prime Minister and the BJP.

She also mentioned that she spoke about her plans to visit Chile, to shoot a film on Mapuche tribe, where “Lord Hanuman’s brother Sugriv had gone”.

Ms. Ilmi alleged that she ignored him but he continued to pass “sexually filthy” remarks. Subsequently, he also threatened violence against the PM and the BJP. Later, he allegedly “charged” at her and abused her while shouting at her. She felt humiliated and insulted, she alleged.

A case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult modesty of woman) of the IPC was registered at Vasant Kunj police station on February 7.