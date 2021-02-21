Shazia Ilmi accuses former BSP MP of misbehaviour

Delhi BJP vice-president Shazia Ilmi has accused former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Akbar Ahmad of misbehaving with her at a dinner party on February 5. The police have registered a case into the matter.
In her complaint, Ms. Ilmi stated that she was invited to a dinner party by businessman Chetan Seth where ambassadors of different countries, family members and Mr. Ahmad were present. She alleged that she was discussing farm laws and trade prospects between India and South America when Mr. Ahmad allegedly passed snide remarks about the Prime Minister and the BJP.
She also mentioned that she spoke about her plans to visit Chile, to shoot a film on Mapuche tribe, where “Lord Hanuman’s brother Sugriv had gone”.
Ms. Ilmi alleged that she ignored him but he continued to pass “sexually filthy” remarks. Subsequently, he also threatened violence against the PM and the BJP. Later, he allegedly “charged” at her and abused her while shouting at her. She felt humiliated and insulted, she alleged.
A case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult modesty of woman) of the IPC was registered at Vasant Kunj police station on February 7.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath