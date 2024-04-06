Sharpshooter suspected to be affiliated to Kala Jathedi gang arrested

April 06, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

Abhinav Verma, a former national-level boxer and an active sharpshooter of the Hashim Baba-Kala Jathedi gang, who was wanted in two firing incidents in Kirti Nagar and Farsh Bazar, was arrested from Rohini, the police said on Friday.

On March 27, the police received a tip-off that Verma would visit a park in Rohini’s Sector 3 to meet his associates.

Police teams were formed to apprehend the accused and a trap was laid in the park. He was arrested, and a country-made pistol, along with two live cartridges, was recovered from his possession.

On November 30, last year, Verma fired several rounds at a businessman’s residence in Farsh Bazar, and was involved in a similar incident in Kirti Nagar on December 18.

A senior officer said Verma, alias Boxer, was arrested in 2012 in a murder case in Paschim Vihar. “He then remained in jail for six years, during which he came in contact with the Hashim Baba gang and his close associate Ashish, alias Kalu, a dismissed constable with a criminal background,” the officer said.

Verma told the police that Ashish, alias Kalu, is running the infamous Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Dubai.