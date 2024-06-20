Sharpshooter of Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested in Rohini in Delhi

A sharpshooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang has been arrested from Rohini following a brief shootout with the police, an officer said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, identified as Sumit, had jumped parole in a murder case and was allegedly involved in murdering an active member of the Gogi gang in April. “With his arrest, a total of five criminal cases including two murders have been worked out,” DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

He added that Sumit is responsible for arranging weapons for the Tillu Tajpuriya gang and is also involved with the Sandeep Dheela gang.

According to the DCP, the police received information that Sumit was supposed to come to Rohini’s Sector 24 to threaten a property dealer in an extortion bid. Teams were formed to nab the accused and a trap was laid on Pansali road, Sector 32, where he was spotted coming on a motorcycle, the officer said, adding that when the team signalled him to stop, Sumit opened fire. In return, the police fired back and shot him in the leg. He was apprehended and was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment, the DCP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.