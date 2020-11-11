Sharpshooter killed in police encounter

GURUGRAM

Sharpshooter carried reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest

A 23-year-old sharpshooter, wanted in connection with the murder of a Congress leader, was killed and his accomplice injured in an encounter with the Gurugram Police in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased carried a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

Rohit alias Lambu, a resident of Gurugram’s Kakrola village, was wanted for the murder of Congress’ Vikas Chaudhary at Faridabad in June last year.

Mr. Chaudhary was shot inside his SUV parked outside a gym in Sector 9.

Faridabad Police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 on Rohit in this connection.

He carried a reward of similar amount announced by the Gurugram Police.

Rohit and his accomplice Satender Pathak alias Gudda were headed towards Gurugram in a hatchback to allegedly commit a robbery when the police, acting on a tip-off, put barricades on the Tauru-Naurangpur Road around 3 a.m. to stop them.

The duo tried to run on foot after their car hit a boulder and came to a halt.

They were then injured in an exchange of bullets with the police, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Preet Pal Sangwan.

“The two opened fire on the police in a bid to escape and were shot in the legs in retaliatory fire. Rohit sustained bullet injuries in his legs. Satender was also hit by a bullet in a leg. Rohit later died during treatment,” said Mr. Sangwan. He said the bullets fired by the criminals hit the policemen on their bullet-proof jackets and no one was injured.

Two country-made pistols, a cartridge and the car were seized. The car was allegedly stolen by the duo in Pataudi five months ago.

Rohit was allegedly involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and vehicle theft in several states, including Haryana. He was wanted in five criminal cases in Gurugram, said Mr. Sangwan. Gudda, 30, is a resident of Madhya Pradesh and involved in several criminal cases with Rohit, said the police.