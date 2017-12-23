Sharpshooter arrested

A 25-year-old sharpshooter was arrested by the Noida Special Task Force (STF) from Greater Noida’s Bisrakh on Friday in connection with murders of BJP worker Shiv Kumar Yadav and his two gunners.

Mayur Vihar toll plaza

According to the police, Anirudh Bharadwaj, a collection agent at the Delhi municipal corporation’s Mayur Vihar toll plaza, was arrested following a tip-off. The accused allegedly works for Anil Bhati, the nephew of gangster Sunder Bhati.

“Anirudh was arrested around 12.30 a.m.,” said STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Mishra.

The police said Muzaffarnagar resident Anirudh has been involved in crime since 2011. He allegedly came in contact with Anil Bhati a year ago. Anil Bhati’s uncle Sushil Shukla, who is serving life term for murder, was an active member of the Vicky Tyagi gang in Uttar Pradesh before imprisonment. “Shukla roped in Anirudh, who later started working with Tyagi. Anirudh later came in contact with Anil Bhati,” he said.

“Four months ago, Anil Bhati helped Anirudh, Naresh Teotia and Amar Singh get jobs at the Mayur Vihar toll plaza,” the officer said, adding that Teotia was arrested on December 4 from Bisrakh following an encounter. The trio was roped in by Anil Bhati for triple murders.