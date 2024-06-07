GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharpshooter arrested from Ghazipur market following exchange of fire

Published - June 07, 2024 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a sharpshooter of the Hashim Gang from near the paper mill at Ghazipur market after a brief exchange of fire, said officials.

Through sustained surveillance, the police’s special cell had learnt that the accused, Ayaan, would be making an appearance near the Ghazipur paper market on the intervening night of May 3 and 4. A team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar was present at the spot when the accused drove into the area on a scooter.

“He was asked to surrender but in his attempt to escape, he fired at the officers, who retaliated and injured him in the leg,” said an officer, adding that a total of seven rounds were fired from both sides.

The accused, said officials, has five cases related to murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation lodged against him. A resident of Maujpur, he studied in Delhi till Class 11 and moved to Mumbai and later Ooty to work as a salesperson. He moved back to the Capital in 2022, which is when he came in contact with Rahul and Manish, who introduced him to the Hashim Baba gang.

