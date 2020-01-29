Sharjeel’s arrest due to ‘other reasons’: JNUTA

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of university student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case and alleged that the charge was invoked due to “other reasons“.

The teacher’s body also attacked the Delhi Police, saying it immediately went after Mr. Imam while no arrest has been made in connection with the January 5 violence on JNU campus.

“While there may be considerable scope for disagreement with the remarks allegedly made by the student, it has been persuasively argued by legal experts that these remarks do not warrant a charge of sedition and there are other reasons behind the sedition law being invoked,” JNUTA said in a statement.

It said the “continuation of the colonial era law on sedition on the statute books of independent India has also been subjected to widespread questioning, particularly due to its rampant misuse by governments to curb dissent”.

JNU has also had a direct experience of this not so long ago, it said.

Imam, a PhD student at the JNU, was on Tuesday arrested by Delhi Police’s crime branch from Bihar in a sedition case, officials said. However, Imam, claimed that he had surrendered before the police.