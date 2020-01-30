Sharjeel sent to 5-day police custody

A city court on Wednesday sent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam to five-day custody of the Delhi police.

He was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad for allegedly making seditious and inflammatory speeches.

He was brought to Delhi on transit remand and was produced at the residence of a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate due to security reasons.

Earlier, some lawyers, who came to know that he could be brought to a Patiala House court, raised slogans against him. Security personnel were deployed outside the court complex.

Similar cases have been registered against Sharjeel in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.