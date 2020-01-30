Sharjeel sent to 5-day police custody

A city court on Wednesday sent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam to five-day custody of the Delhi police.
He was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad for allegedly making seditious and inflammatory speeches.
He was brought to Delhi on transit remand and was produced at the residence of a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate due to security reasons.
Earlier, some lawyers, who came to know that he could be brought to a Patiala House court, raised slogans against him. Security personnel were deployed outside the court complex.
Similar cases have been registered against Sharjeel in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.