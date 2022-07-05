Sharjeel says assaulted in cell, moves court for protection

July 05, 2022 01:52 IST

Court issues notice to Tihar jail Superintendent; DG (Prisons) says probe initiated

A city court on Monday issued notice to a Tihar jail Superintendent on an application filed by JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam alleging that an Assistant Superintendent (AS) had come to his cell on June 30 along with “8-9 convicts” on the pretext of conducting a search and then stood by as the convicts abused and assaulted him. In the application, Mr. Sharjeel sought that the jail authorities show cause for conducting an “illegal assault and search”.

He also sought immediate directions to be issued to the jail authority to protect him from assault or harassment in the future and to preserve the video recorded in the CCTV camera of the jail from 7.15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 30, when the incident allegedly took place.

Advocate Talib Mustafa, part of Mr. Sharjeel’s legal team, said, “We learned of this incident last night and filed the plea today (Monday). The convicts threatened to plant contraband in Mr. Sharjeel’s cell, abused him, called him names such as ‘anti-national’ and also trampled on his books and ironed clothing — all in the presence of the Assistant Superintendent.”

Mr. Mustafa added that when Mr. Sharjeel protested, he was “beaten up by the convicts two to three times”. He added, “Sharjeel has told us that the Jail Superintendent spoke to him and assured him orally that no such search will be conducted and the necessary administrative action will be taken against the AS concerned.”

The application said, “The Applicant (Mr. Sharjeel) requested the AS to prevent them (the convicts) from doing the assault... but to no avail... It appeared that the AS was complicit in the illegal act [sic].”

The application also sought to put on record that no contraband was recovered from Mr. Sharjeel’s cell after the search and that the convicts allegedly threatened to plant contraband in the presence of the AS.

It added, “Search operation is not permissable [sic] by the convicts and can only be carried out by TSP (Tamil Nadu Special Police) and competent staff.”

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.