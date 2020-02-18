Delhi

Sharjeel Imam sent to one-day police custody

A court here on Monday sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charge last month, to one-day police custody in another case related to violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at New Friends Colony on December 15.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur issued the order after the police said that they wanted to quiz Mr. Imam after an accused in the December 15 violence case,

Furkan, alleged in his disclosure statement that he was provoked by Mr. Imam’s speeches. Mr. Imam has not been booked in this case.

The court granted custody to the police after Mr. Imam was interrogated in the court for half-an-hour.

It said his custodial interrogation was necessary for a proper investigation into the case.

