Sharjeel Imam named ‘instigator’ in chargesheet

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sharjeel Imam, who is named as an “instigator” by Delhi Police in its chargesheet on violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at New Friends Colony here last year, to judicial custody till March 3.

Delhi Police filed the chargesheet before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur and named Imam as an instigator of the violence. Imam was arrested on sedition charges last month in a separate case.

On Monday, the court had sent Imam to one-day police custody in the case.

The police had earlier told the court that Furkan, an accused in the December 15, 2019 violence case, has alleged in his disclosure statement that he was provoked by Imam’s speeches.

Furkan was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container allegedly containing petrol. The probe is still on to ascertain his role, the chargesheet said.

Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28 in a case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia and in Aligarh.