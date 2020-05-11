Sharjeel Imam moves HC against order granting more time to police

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested for alleged inflammatory speeches during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protest, approached the Delhi High Court on Monday challenging a trial court order granting more time to Delhi Police to conclude investigation.

Mr. Imam, in his plea, challenged the April 25 order of the trial court which granted three more months, beyond the statutory 90 days, to the police to complete the probe into the case filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mr. Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar’s Jehanabad district in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year which turned violent.

Default bail

He has sought default bail in the case on the ground that the investigation was not concluded within the statutory period of 90 days, which concluded on April 27.

Mr. Imam complained that he was not even produced before the court for subsequent remands, every 15 days as per the mandate of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The trial court had granted more time to the police after the investigating agency had submitted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the ongoing lockdown, the pace of investigation was seriously disrupted.

Delhi Police had registered a case against Mr. Imam under IPC Sections 124A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against government established by law), 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

A case of sedition was also lodged against Mr. Imam for a speech he delivered at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16.

Besides this, Assam Police had filed an FIR under the anti-terror law against him for his speech.