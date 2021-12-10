Sharjeel Imam gets bail in Jamia violence case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam in a case related to violence on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in December 2019.

The bail was granted by the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar after noting that he was not arrested in the matter during investigation. CMM Kumar said, “Considering the nature of offence, and the fact that he was not arrested during investigation, the application is allowed.”

Mr. Imam was granted bail subject to furnishing a bail bond of ₹25,000 with one surety of the like amount. In the present case, he has been booked under Sections pertaining to rioting, attempt to commit culpable homicide among others of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Imam will continue to stay in jail because of other cases.

In October, a Delhi court had dismissed Mr. Imam’s bail in a case where he allegedly delivered inflammatory speeches and incited violence during the anti-CAA-NRC protests in 2019.

Mr. Imam is also accused in a Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case where he has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.