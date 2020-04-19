Sharjeel Imam chargesheeted for giving ‘seditious speech’

Delhi Police on Saturday said that a supplementary chargesheet has been filed against JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam for allegedly giving seditious speech and abetting “Jamia riots”.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer M.S. Randhawa said the first chargesheet was filed against rioters earlier by an SIT led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo and a supplementary chargesheet in continuation of the earlier one has now been filed in a Saket court.

Mr. Randhawa said the First Information Report registered at New Friends Colony police station states that Mr. Imam was arrested for “instigating and abetting the Jamia riots due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13 last year”. “During investigation, on the basis of evidence collected, Sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code [sedition and promoting enmity between classes] were invoked in the case.”

In the earlier chargesheet, Mr. Imam was not named as an accused but his name was mentioned as an instigator after an arrested accused, during interrogation, had allegedly told the police that he heard his speech and got “instigated to commit violence”, a senior Crime Branch officer had said at the time.

Referring to the arrested accused who was interrogated, the document from February read, “… he also disclosed that on December 13, the atmosphere was highly surcharged due to anti-CAA protest and violent incidents of rioting in Jamia. On that day, one Sharjil Imam, student of JNU, also gave provocative speeches against CAA…”

On December 15, violence broke out inside and outside Jamia Millia Islamia following anti-CAA protests. Many students and policemen sustained injuries in the violence. Two FIRs were registered in connection with Jamia violence, including one at Jamia Nagar police station, under sections of rioting and assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty and under Arms Act and another at New Friends Colony police station under similar sections in addition to attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. The cases were transferred to the Crime Branch for probe.