Sharjeel Imam case: police get more time to file additional status report

New Delhi

11 June 2020 01:35 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted the Delhi Police time to submit additional status report on a plea by former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC, challenging a trial court order granting more time to police to conclude the investigation.

The High Court has listed the case for further hearing on June 25.

The police had in its earlier affidavit said Mr. Imam was continuously giving inflammatory and instigating speeches against the government on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Imam, in his plea, has challenged the April 25 order of the trial court here which granted three more months, beyond statutory 90 days, to the police to complete the investigation in the case filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Anti-CAA protests

Mr. Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar’s Jehanabad district in connection with the anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year which turned violent.

He has sought default bail in the case on the ground that the inquiry was not concluded within the statutory period of 90 days, which concluded on April 27.

Mr. Imam complained he was not produced before the court for subsequent remands, every 15 days as per the mandate of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The trial court had granted more time to police after the investigating agency submitted the pace of probe was seriously disrupted due to COVID-19 lockdown.