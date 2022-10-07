Share items from ‘bartan bhandar’, DoE tells Delhi schools

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to raise awareness on the ban of single-use plastic, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked schools to share items from the “bartan bhandar” (a separate room in schools to store reusable utensils) so that such items can be shared by students for any kind of small function/festival to be held at their homes.

This is among other weekly activities like taking pledges and organising lecture sessions in the morning assembly to raise awareness about the ban that came into force on July 1.

In May, the Delhi government had issued an order asking all schools in the national capital to set up a separate room within their premises to store reusable utensils as part of its plan to phase out SUP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a pilot basis, one school from each district under the DoE, is to be nominated to share the items of the “bartan bhandar” by October 12,” the circular reads. It adds that all government school students will take a pledge to phase out single-use plastic every Monday during the morning assembly. Lecture sessions will be organised every Tuesday.