Share items from ‘bartan bhandar’, DoE tells Delhi schools

Activity is to raise awareness about the single-use plastic ban

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 07, 2022 01:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to raise awareness on the ban of single-use plastic, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked schools to share items from the “bartan bhandar” (a separate room in schools to store reusable utensils) so that such items can be shared by students for any kind of small function/festival to be held at their homes.

This is among other weekly activities like taking pledges and organising lecture sessions in the morning assembly to raise awareness about the ban that came into force on July 1.

In May, the Delhi government had issued an order asking all schools in the national capital to set up a separate room within their premises to store reusable utensils as part of its plan to phase out SUP.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a pilot basis, one school from each district under the DoE, is to be nominated to share the items of the “bartan bhandar” by October 12,” the circular reads. It adds that all government school students will take a pledge to phase out single-use plastic every Monday during the morning assembly. Lecture sessions will be organised every Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app