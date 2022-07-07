‘Share details of HIV tests of rape victims’
Issues notices to Delhi government, Delhi Police
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to the Delhi government’s Health Department and police seeking data on HIV testing of the victims of sexual assault cases.
The notices were issued to check whether the standard operating protocols are being followed to prevent the spread of HIV among rape victims.
The Commission asked for the details of cases where rape victims were brought to hospitals and were tested for HIV over the past three years.
