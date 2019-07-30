Share building plans with fire dept. for audit, High Court tells north civic body

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to share building plans with the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) so that a fire audit can be done on priority basis.

Taking note of fire incidents in Karol Bagh, resulting in loss of lives and goods, a Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Asha Menon asked the North civic body and the DFS to appoint nodal officers for regular interaction and communication so that fire audit is given priority.

The fire department told the High Court that it will need the building plans of all the properties which was with the North civic body to carry out a fire audit in Karol Bagh and to locate fire-prone areas there.

The counsel for the North Corporation submitted that it was willing to cooperate and share the building plans and give assistance.

Petitioner Neena Narang, who had approached the High Court regarding problems caused by illegal parking, drew the Bench’s attention to an earlier order by which the DCP concerned was directed to ensure that police barricades are not left unmanned on the roads that might create hurdle for fire tenders.

The court was also informed by Delhi Police that it has enforced the court’s earlier order of banning loading and unloading of goods in Karol Bagh market during the day besides in 13 other markets to decongest the city.

Besides Karol Bagh, the other markets identified on the basis of footfall and traffic congestion are Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Rajouri Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Green Park, Yusuf Sarai, Mahipalpur, Tilak Nagar and Dwarka Sector 10 main market.

The counsel for Delhi Police said the traffic police had also taken action against improper, unauthorised and obstructive parking in the markets. The court listed the case for further hearing on September 24.