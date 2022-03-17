Sharapova and Schumacher in legal soup over endorsing a residential project

The project is yet to take off even after nine years

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova and former Formula One car racer Michael Schumacher along with eleven others have been booked by Gurugram Police on charges of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy for non-delivery of a residential project in Sector 73 here.

The FIR was lodged at Badshahpur police station in the wake of a direction from the court.

Shafali Agarwal, a resident of Delhi’s Chhatarpur, in her complaint alleged that she and her husband booked a 3,650 sq. ft. flat at a residential project ‘Maria Sharapova’ in Sector 73 in 2013, but it was yet to take off even after nine years. The couple has paid ₹79 lakh, but the developers have not even signed a builder-buyer agreement.

Two applications filed by the complainant under the Right To Information Act to the Department of Town and Country Planning in this connection did not elicit any response, the FIR said.

In 2018, the couple approached the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in this connection and the court issued a notice to the accused. In 2020, they filed a police complaint at Badshahpur Police Station seeking registration of the FIR, but no action was taken.

Ms. Agarwal, in her FIR, said she had learnt from her sources that the developers did not even have the licence and the requisite permission from the government authorities for the said project. Accusing the tennis star of criminal conspiracy, the complainant said that Ms. Sharapova visited the site to endorse the project and promised the buyers of opening a tennis academy and sports store in the apartment complex.

She made false promises and had dinner with the buyers and all this was done for a project that never took off, the FIR added. The developers named the tower ‘Michael Schumacher World Tower’ after the name of the Formula One car racer.

“The housing project was publicised in the name of Maria Sharapova and Michael Schumacher and people got influenced with them. All the accused have committed connivance in collusion with each other and have promoted fraudulent activities of the company,” said the FIR.